Crystal Lemon Cucumber by happypat
Photo 4192

Crystal Lemon Cucumber

A neighbour gave Harry this unusual yellow round cucumber.
I’ve never seen them before but it’s very pretty & tastes beautiful.

Rain rain all day!!

Just terrible weather with flooding all around us. We are on a hill so no worries but the River Wyre down the hill is very high I believe.
We haven’t been out anywhere.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Pat Knowles

carol white ace
Lovely, I've never seen one before
July 23rd, 2023  
julia ace
Looks lovely.. bit like an apple cucumber?.. keep dry..
July 23rd, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
I’ve had these a couple times. They are good.
July 23rd, 2023  
Dianne
More extreme weather! Looks a juicy addition to your salad.
July 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
They sound delicious - I like the sparkles
July 23rd, 2023  
