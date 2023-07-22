Sign up
Previous
Photo 4192
Crystal Lemon Cucumber
A neighbour gave Harry this unusual yellow round cucumber.
I’ve never seen them before but it’s very pretty & tastes beautiful.
Rain rain all day!!
Just terrible weather with flooding all around us. We are on a hill so no worries but the River Wyre down the hill is very high I believe.
We haven’t been out anywhere.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
5
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5003
photos
130
followers
118
following
1148% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
22nd July 2023 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
round
,
cucumber
carol white
ace
Lovely, I've never seen one before
July 23rd, 2023
julia
ace
Looks lovely.. bit like an apple cucumber?.. keep dry..
July 23rd, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
I’ve had these a couple times. They are good.
July 23rd, 2023
Dianne
More extreme weather! Looks a juicy addition to your salad.
July 23rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
They sound delicious - I like the sparkles
July 23rd, 2023
