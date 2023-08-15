Previous
Sceptered Isle by happypat
Sceptered Isle

This lovely rose was a present for my big birthday last year.
Earlier this year it was looking very dodgy with reddish spots in the leaves. I googled & it was rust so went out & bought a spray.
One treatment & my rose is looking beautiful & full of buds.

It’s so pretty & I’m really delighted with it…….I think I might have cracked the rose care at last.

Unfortunately although this rose has supposed to have a strong myrrrh scent it has none!
Doesn’t matter as it’s beautiful.

I might be a bit lax on 365 fir the next three weeks as our number one son & our daughter in law fly into Manchester from NZ tomorrow.
We haven’t seen them since we were over three years last March.
We are excited!
julia ace
It is a beautiful rose.. surprised it has no perfume though for a David Austin..
Exciting to see one of the Kiwi family.. do you think they may have the Littlest Kiwi in their luggage..
August 15th, 2023  
Dianne
Well done to get it growing so beautifully. You’ll be excited to see family - have a lovely time.
August 15th, 2023  
