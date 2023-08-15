Sceptered Isle

This lovely rose was a present for my big birthday last year.

Earlier this year it was looking very dodgy with reddish spots in the leaves. I googled & it was rust so went out & bought a spray.

One treatment & my rose is looking beautiful & full of buds.



It’s so pretty & I’m really delighted with it…….I think I might have cracked the rose care at last.



Unfortunately although this rose has supposed to have a strong myrrrh scent it has none!

Doesn’t matter as it’s beautiful.



I might be a bit lax on 365 fir the next three weeks as our number one son & our daughter in law fly into Manchester from NZ tomorrow.

We haven’t seen them since we were over three years last March.

We are excited!