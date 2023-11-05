For some strange reason this house plant is called Simon.
It belongs to our granddaughter Lydia but lives at her mum & dad’s house.
Lydia loves house plants & this one might have been bought when she went to uni to decorate her room.
As you can see it’s grown & grown & yesterday Garth repotted it. A big job!
When she got her first job in Lancaster I actually took this plant in the car but she decided it was too big in the small house she was renting.
It came back with me….i must add it was very much smaller than it is now.
I am reading an excellent book that Cathy bought & has lent me.
Quite fascinating & funny in parts:
How to Kill Your Family by Ella Mackie.
I recommend it & can hardly wait to get back to it when I go to bed.
My daughter bought me a plant for my birthday when she was about 14 and I said 'what is it called' meaning what variety of plant is it and she said Cedrick so the plant has been called Cedrick ever since. We had to cut it back a few years ago and repotted the top of the plant and that one is now called son of Cedrick.