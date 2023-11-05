Simon

For some strange reason this house plant is called Simon.

It belongs to our granddaughter Lydia but lives at her mum & dad’s house.

Lydia loves house plants & this one might have been bought when she went to uni to decorate her room.

As you can see it’s grown & grown & yesterday Garth repotted it. A big job!

When she got her first job in Lancaster I actually took this plant in the car but she decided it was too big in the small house she was renting.

It came back with me….i must add it was very much smaller than it is now.



I am reading an excellent book that Cathy bought & has lent me.

Quite fascinating & funny in parts:

How to Kill Your Family by Ella Mackie.



I recommend it & can hardly wait to get back to it when I go to bed.