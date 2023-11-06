Signs

I e been to Carnforth today with Cathy. There is a dress shop there she wanted to visit so of course I was up for that. I also started the Christmas present list & bought some cards.

A bit of a nasty wet journey on the motorway but we got there safely.

I forgot to take any photo all morning so will have to make do with this one taken the other day on my way to the butchers,



The round commemorative sign for the Britain in Bloom award is a bit out of date but this year we won Gold in Best Small Village category.



There is no public telephone that way but we live about 100 meres in that direction.



The family that lived here in the house side of the barn had a lot of very loud fireworks on Saturday night. . The first time we have really heard any so nearby. The change of having nearer neighbours!