Todays walk by happypat
Todays walk

Connie & I picked the best part of the day for our walk.
Garth had gone cycling round Shap & Cathy at work.
The farm & fields you can see belong to our nephew Graham.


Connie came back with a long piece of prickly hedge caught up with her ears….we had to use the scissors & then a shower to get the mud off!
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
November 7th, 2023  
