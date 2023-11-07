Sign up
Photo 4265
Todays walk
Connie & I picked the best part of the day for our walk.
Garth had gone cycling round Shap & Cathy at work.
The farm & fields you can see belong to our nephew Graham.
Connie came back with a long piece of prickly hedge caught up with her ears….we had to use the scissors & then a shower to get the mud off!
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Pat Knowles
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th November 2023 2:43pm
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
farm
,
connie
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
November 7th, 2023
