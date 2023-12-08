Previous
Casa Ittalia by happypat
Casa Ittalia

The little Italian restaurant where we had our supper after our shopping expedition to John Lewis’s.
Next to Didsbury library it’s Jacks home ground where he does his shopping & a bit if social life on his doorstep.

Loved the ceiling here so thought it was worth a photo.

We have had visitors today….friends I grew up with & they visit every year.

Garth went up in the loft & brought the Christmas tree down……it’s not going up there next year & will live in the garage!
Not decorated yet but it’s pre lit so looking good.

Shane MacGowan….now that was a funeral !!
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so
Casablanca ace
Love that ceiling! Good idea to keep the tree more handy.
December 8th, 2023  
