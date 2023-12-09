Sign up
Photo 4291
Doggy Advent calendar
In the foyer of John Lewis there was a stall promoting Pets as Therapy.
They had Advent calendars for sale so of course Connie had to have one.
She is very good at her Pet Therapy job.
9th December 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
5104
photos
126
followers
115
following
Tags
calendar
,
pet
,
advent
,
therapy
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely. Rosie has a Scrumples one and she gets so excited when it’s time for us all to open a door.
December 9th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@tinley23
Ooh that sounds lovely! A lovely idea I think.
December 9th, 2023
