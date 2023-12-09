Previous
Doggy Advent calendar by happypat
Photo 4291

Doggy Advent calendar

In the foyer of John Lewis there was a stall promoting Pets as Therapy.
They had Advent calendars for sale so of course Connie had to have one.

She is very good at her Pet Therapy job.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah lovely. Rosie has a Scrumples one and she gets so excited when it’s time for us all to open a door.
December 9th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@tinley23 Ooh that sounds lovely! A lovely idea I think.
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise