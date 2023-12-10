Lydia’s home!

Just for one night only!



She’s come back to help Cathy decorate the tree & for her dad to put her winter tyres on.



Lydia applied for a new job last week & got it!

Band 7 & onwards & upwards in her career as a speech therapist.

We are all very proud of her.



Forgot to add we have had farming friends from Kendal for lunch today. Good to catch up & a lovely poinsettia & a bottle of wine.

Much farming talk of course!