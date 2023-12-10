Sign up
Previous
Photo 4292
Lydia’s home!
Just for one night only!
She’s come back to help Cathy decorate the tree & for her dad to put her winter tyres on.
Lydia applied for a new job last week & got it!
Band 7 & onwards & upwards in her career as a speech therapist.
We are all very proud of her.
Forgot to add we have had farming friends from Kendal for lunch today. Good to catch up & a lovely poinsettia & a bottle of wine.
Much farming talk of course!
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Casablanca
ace
ah, you will be very glad to see her! What a treat
December 10th, 2023
Dianne
Lovely for you all to catch up. She is doing so well in what must be a challenging but very rewarding job.
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely for you to see her ,if only a flying visit ! I am sure you are so proud of her success !
December 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A very relaxed Granddaughter
December 10th, 2023
