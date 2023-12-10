Previous
Lydia’s home! by happypat
Lydia’s home!

Just for one night only!

She’s come back to help Cathy decorate the tree & for her dad to put her winter tyres on.

Lydia applied for a new job last week & got it!
Band 7 & onwards & upwards in her career as a speech therapist.
We are all very proud of her.

Forgot to add we have had farming friends from Kendal for lunch today. Good to catch up & a lovely poinsettia & a bottle of wine.
Much farming talk of course!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13
Casablanca ace
ah, you will be very glad to see her! What a treat
December 10th, 2023  
Dianne
Lovely for you all to catch up. She is doing so well in what must be a challenging but very rewarding job.
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely for you to see her ,if only a flying visit ! I am sure you are so proud of her success !
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A very relaxed Granddaughter
December 10th, 2023  
