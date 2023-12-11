Sign up
Previous
Photo 4293
Sheep grazing…..a spotty one!
I took this photo out of Cathys window today.
Loved this spotty one & there was another with a spot in its backside.
I have had a pamper at the beauty salon….nails, eyebrows etc. it was a real treat from dear daughter!
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5106
photos
126
followers
115
following
1176% complete
View this month »
Tags
field
,
sheep
