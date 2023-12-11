Previous
Sheep grazing…..a spotty one! by happypat
Photo 4293

Sheep grazing…..a spotty one!

I took this photo out of Cathys window today.
Loved this spotty one & there was another with a spot in its backside.

I have had a pamper at the beauty salon….nails, eyebrows etc. it was a real treat from dear daughter!

11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise