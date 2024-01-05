Previous
Tippy toes by happypat
Photo 4315

Tippy toes

How about these for shoes? Do you think Elsie would fancy a pair @phil_howcroft ?

I don’t think she would be seen in a pair of those poncy red leather shoes!,,

I must say though apparently whippets tiny delicate front feet get quite bruised walking on hard pavements ….thats what the owners told us anyway.

They were very friendly & im sure get a lot of attention.
5th January 2024

Sue Cooper ace
Don't they look cute 😁
January 5th, 2024  
