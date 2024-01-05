Sign up
Photo 4315
Tippy toes
How about these for shoes? Do you think Elsie would fancy a pair
@phil_howcroft
?
I don’t think she would be seen in a pair of those poncy red leather shoes!,,
I must say though apparently whippets tiny delicate front feet get quite bruised walking on hard pavements ….thats what the owners told us anyway.
They were very friendly & im sure get a lot of attention.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so
5130
photos
123
followers
114
following
1182% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st January 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
walk
,
park
,
ny
,
whippets
Sue Cooper
ace
Don't they look cute 😁
January 5th, 2024
