Photo 4316
River Ribble bridge
The way to the school playing fields 1953 to 1959.
Quite a walk across this magnificent bridge thankfully leaving not much time for the dreaded hockey!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
1
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5132
photos
122
followers
113
following
1182% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st January 2024 11:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Dawn
ace
A nice scene
January 7th, 2024
