Up up & away…..

I had a hearing aid MOT today at Specsavers in Blackpool.



I have to say they are an excellent firm. So busy today but as I was hearing I didn’t have to wait in the queue.

More free batteries & my hearing aid hadn’t been linked so I could alter the volume.

I’m firing on all cylinders now & it was strange hearing the hood on my coat rubbing against my hair.

I drove home along the promenade & stopped to take this photo of The Big One summit & there just happened to be a plane at the same angle.