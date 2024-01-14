Sunset on Fairfield Horseshoe

Not my photo I must add.



Cathy & Garth are having a few days at the cottage in Hawkshead & yesterday walked Grizedale Forest.



Lovely weather for a winter weekend away.



I have Covid at the moment so lying low.



I have had it before a couple of years ago but this strain has been much worse. I do feel better than a few days an ago but coughing & sore throat etc.



It will pass but I will be absent for a few more days yet.



Taken with Cathys new iPhone pro 14…..I would love that phone the camera is so good.