Previous
Photo 4319
Sunset on Fairfield Horseshoe
Not my photo I must add.
Cathy & Garth are having a few days at the cottage in Hawkshead & yesterday walked Grizedale Forest.
Lovely weather for a winter weekend away.
I have Covid at the moment so lying low.
I have had it before a couple of years ago but this strain has been much worse. I do feel better than a few days an ago but coughing & sore throat etc.
It will pass but I will be absent for a few more days yet.
Taken with Cathys new iPhone pro 14…..I would love that phone the camera is so good.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic shot. Hope you are feeling better soon.
January 14th, 2024
Dianne
Beautiful colour on the hills. I had noticed you were not posting and now know why. I hope you feel better quickly.
January 14th, 2024
