Sunset on Fairfield Horseshoe by happypat
Photo 4319

Sunset on Fairfield Horseshoe

Not my photo I must add.

Cathy & Garth are having a few days at the cottage in Hawkshead & yesterday walked Grizedale Forest.

Lovely weather for a winter weekend away.

I have Covid at the moment so lying low.

I have had it before a couple of years ago but this strain has been much worse. I do feel better than a few days an ago but coughing & sore throat etc.

It will pass but I will be absent for a few more days yet.

Taken with Cathys new iPhone pro 14…..I would love that phone the camera is so good.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Pat Knowles

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic shot. Hope you are feeling better soon.
January 14th, 2024  
Dianne
Beautiful colour on the hills. I had noticed you were not posting and now know why. I hope you feel better quickly.
January 14th, 2024  
