Gift wrapping! by happypat
Photo 756

Gift wrapping!

Our nieces Christmas present from her fiancé.
An Olympus camera which is fantastic but he didn’t stint on the wrapping!
A brown paper bag sealed up with Elastoplast!

He did put a heart on it!
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
