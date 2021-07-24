Previous
Next
Summer wedding! by happypat
Photo 780

Summer wedding!

Just a few more photos of today’s wedding.

No messages yet for picking up!

Lydia came home for a wedding yesterday & at her wedding& Amy’s wedding today they both had Lord of the Dance!

24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise