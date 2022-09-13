Sign up
Photo 802
Gifts
I’m making the most of our wedding anniversary photos…this is the last one I promise!
Lovely gifts given to us over the last few days by our friends & family…..the ring is my gift from Harry….didn’t he do well? 🥰
No need to comment on here!
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
anniversary
,
wedding
,
diamond
julia
ace
You should celebrate for at least a week. Lovely ring, wel done Harry.
September 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
He did very well indeed! Beautiful ring!
September 13th, 2022
