Photo 1206
I choose a bicycle
I've always liked the bike. Nowadays, in times of the pandemic, many people have switched from public transport to bicycles. I guess municipal authorities will have to widen the bike paths.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1393
photos
215
followers
179
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
31st July 2020 4:44pm
Tags
b&w
,
bike
,
city
,
transport
Maggiemae
ace
I love this finishing for this activity! The bikers are in excellent focus! fav
August 1st, 2020
