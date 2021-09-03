Sign up
Photo 1594
Nature
The caterpillar did not exercise due care and got caught by a bug. Oh, sad but that's nature.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1860
photos
249
followers
219
following
Tags
nature
,
bug
,
close-up
,
caterpillar
JackieR
ace
Often wondered what shield bugs eat, and now due to your wonderful shot, I know!!!
September 3rd, 2021
