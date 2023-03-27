Sign up
Photo 2136
In a forsythia bush
Winter is back. There is no snow but it is very cold and gusty wind blows. Only somewhere among the forsythia bushes could be heard the chirping of sparrows.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2564
photos
244
followers
225
following
585% complete
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th March 2023 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
spring
,
bush
,
sparrow
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
someone doesn't look so happy lol
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh so sweet two for one
March 27th, 2023
