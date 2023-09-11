Previous
A superiority complex by haskar
Photo 2303

A superiority complex

I don't know what this mast is for, but thanks to this structure, the building on which it is placed is the tallest in the city.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
630% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise