Fiona and John O' Lunnaness

Like many places, our village has organised a bear hunt - to keep the local kids busy during lockdown. John O'Lunnaness, my Burra Bear from Shetland, is sitting in my office window, looking out, and waiting to be spotted by a passing child. Needless to say, Fiona was intrigued and wanted to get a photo of John from the windowsill looking in. I'm not sure what her photograph will look like, from that angle!