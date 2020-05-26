Little robin, big mouth!

We were meant to go on a local hill walk yesterday with our son, and I was all ready to go, with the pack lunch made when son & heir came downstairs to announce he'd forgotten that he had a video presentation to attend at 10 am. So, that put pay to our planned walk. Hubby and I therefore left him to it and went on a shorter walk around our area followed by a picnic lunch together in the garden - using up the sandwiches and flask of soup I'd prepared. It was just as much as fun, and allowed us an afternoon 'at the wall'. :-) And I got lots of lovely nature photos. What's not to like about a day like that?!



I thought this photo was kind of weird. No processing done at all, other than a small crop, but it looks as if I've put in a pale green background. Nope. Nature's own background.