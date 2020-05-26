Previous
Little robin, big mouth! by jamibann
Little robin, big mouth!

We were meant to go on a local hill walk yesterday with our son, and I was all ready to go, with the pack lunch made when son & heir came downstairs to announce he'd forgotten that he had a video presentation to attend at 10 am. So, that put pay to our planned walk. Hubby and I therefore left him to it and went on a shorter walk around our area followed by a picnic lunch together in the garden - using up the sandwiches and flask of soup I'd prepared. It was just as much as fun, and allowed us an afternoon 'at the wall'. :-) And I got lots of lovely nature photos. What's not to like about a day like that?!

I thought this photo was kind of weird. No processing done at all, other than a small crop, but it looks as if I've put in a pale green background. Nope. Nature's own background.
Wylie ace
Interesting how that worked out, it really sets off the lichen on the tree branch, and what a lucky robin to catch the bug!
May 26th, 2020  
julia ace
Natures background are the best .. I feel the more that is done in camera and the less in ps.. the better .. and possibly harder to achieve.. Sounds like son was the one that missed out..
May 26th, 2020  
