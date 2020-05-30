Common Gull

On our riverside walk there is an area of stones and sand where lots of common gulls are currently nesting. Strangely, we've never noticed this before. We saw it last week and went down to see if there was any action in the nests. Naturally, the birds fly off as soon as you approach, and it's quite difficult to find the nests, as they are basic and sparsely covered with twigs that you can walk past unless you have eye-balled the exact spot before you start walking towards it. There are lots of stones that look alike. Anyway, we found that almost every nest had 3 well camouflaged eggs in it, and we thought that it would be interesting to go back a few days later to see if anything had hatched. Most hadn't, but certainly will very shortly. This one however, was ahead of the game. Mum was sitting on one egg and 2 chicks. Of course she flew off when we approached, and one chick stayed put, the other ran off into a rabbit burrow. We backed off and watched from a distance. Mum returned, sat down on chick and egg and waited for the wayward chick to return. Here you can see it coming out of the rabbit burrow towards the safety of the nest. It was a fascinating half hour for us, just watching nature's show.



Off to see dad later today where we will be able to have a picnic with him in his garden.