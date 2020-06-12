This week's check up on the Ospreys

Another Osprey pic and another Osprey story. I went to see dad, and as usual stopped in by my Osprey friends on the way home. The first thing that was different is that someone was sitting in my spot on the hillside! Turns out I knew the lady, Shona, so she and I sat and watched the nest together. Shona with her binoculars and me with my camera. However, there was no signs of the Osprey in the nest. We were both a bit worried and hoped that mum was hunkered down looking after the eggs. Through her binoculars, Shona then saw the male osprey sitting high on a tree, way over on the other side of the river. I could just see him, but only when he turned his head and I saw a flash of white. He was clearly looking for fish. After about an hour of keeping an eye on him, Shona went home and I hung out a bit longer. Still no signs of action at the nest - very unusual. I got so cold that I walked down onto the main road, all the while keeping a close eye on the male bird on his perch. He never moved, apart from preening and ablutions and I got some slightly closer shots of him as I approached the road. Then suddenly there was a cacophony of Osprey voices, he took off from his perch, reappeared from behind the trees, circled the nest and dropped in by with a fish. The female appeared in the nest, and then they both did a fly around. She then returned to the nest and he headed back to his perch on the riverside. I got a decent image of her on the nest and him with the fish (another brown trout), but I preferred this one of her returning to the nest. It was taken from a different perspective from my usual shots, as I was on the road, and at the same level as the base of the tree, so looking up as opposed to across.



Shona and I had swapped numbers, so I was not only able to update her on the Osprey pair, but also sent her a couple of photos of them. She was delighted! As was I.