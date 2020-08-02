Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2467
The First of the Damsons
These little beauties were quickly despatched with and put into a damson crumble last night. There seems to be a very good crop this year.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
4
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Monique
ace
Ha ! Did exactly the same last evening 😂 never did it before though, usually eat them all 😉 but it was a good pie ☺️
Lovely Turkish (?) bowl
August 2nd, 2020
julia
ace
Some to make some damson gin.. crimble sounds good.
August 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
@momamo
Yes, a Turkish bowl. And funnily enough, I almost entitled the photo 'Scottish Damsons, Turkish Bowl'!
August 2nd, 2020
Carole G
ace
Oh yum, don’t see many damsons here
August 2nd, 2020
