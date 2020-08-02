Previous
The First of the Damsons by jamibann
The First of the Damsons

These little beauties were quickly despatched with and put into a damson crumble last night. There seems to be a very good crop this year.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Ha ! Did exactly the same last evening 😂 never did it before though, usually eat them all 😉 but it was a good pie ☺️
Lovely Turkish (?) bowl
August 2nd, 2020  
Some to make some damson gin.. crimble sounds good.
August 2nd, 2020  
@momamo Yes, a Turkish bowl. And funnily enough, I almost entitled the photo 'Scottish Damsons, Turkish Bowl'!
August 2nd, 2020  
Oh yum, don’t see many damsons here
August 2nd, 2020  
