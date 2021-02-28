Previous
The Stag is Dead II by jamibann
Photo 2677

The Stag is Dead II

A close up of the writing on the concrete ball of yesterday's post. Very hard to make out the other details, but it has been there since 1877!
28th February 2021

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

