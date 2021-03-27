Previous
Next
Creag Nan Leachda by jamibann
Photo 2704

Creag Nan Leachda

An early start today allowed us to reach this summit by 9-15 this morning. Always a good feeling. The weather was forecast to deteriorate, so we wanted to get up and back home by noon. Mission accomplished. :-)
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh wow, that was worth the early start! Gorgeous
March 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise