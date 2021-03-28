Previous
Overlooking the Golfers by jamibann
Overlooking the Golfers

On the way back down from yesterday's walk in Braemar, we stopped for a second coffee and to watch a few brave golfers out on the course which has only just re-opened after winter. We smiled as they experienced all four seasons in about 15 minutes. High winds, a snow shower, sunshine and a rain shower. Braemar is the highest 18-hole golf course in the UK, and in winter often has a howling wind coming down the Dee valley from the Cairngorms. Personally, I'm not quite ready for the golf yet, although my duties as Competition Secretary at the Ballater course began again in earnest last week with the first of the pre-season competitions. I'm not participating yet though, just doing the admin for others.
