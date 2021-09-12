The Three Musketeers

I have absolutely no idea who took this photo, nor what the precise occasion was, but I remember that little black velvet dress very well. I loved it. We 3 were inseparable at college, where we met in late 1977. We still keep in touch and meet up regularly. Today is Jan's (in the middle) 60th Birthday party, and we're just about to head off into Aberdeen (after watching the Tour of Britain cyclists pass by our house). Alison (left) celebrated her 60th in Singapore with her hubby, just before lockdown 2 years ago, and mine was celebrated in full lockdown, on top of Ben Avon with hubby and son, last year. Jan always did like a party ... and still does!