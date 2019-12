Final Touches

Before we head over to the South Hills to celebrate Christmas Eve with family, we put the final touches on everything here at home. Gifts get gone over one last time to make sure all are wrapped and ready for giving; we check to be sure that all's on hand to prepare a delicious Christmas breakfast, lunch, and dinner; and we prepare for guests while wishing the joy of the Christmas season would never end!



I praise you, Lord, for the joy of the Christmas season.