Art

Out and about all morning meant I got back to spring cleaning this afternoon, and I focused on the powder room. What to photograph in there? I decided on the large artwork reflected in the vintage oval mirror.



We love the uniquely created art of Schaefer/Miles; and John actually won this piece, the largest in our collection, in a raffle! The memory of that thrilling day makes me smile. The artists, a husband and wife team, collaborate on each piece with Wendy painting the broader elements and Kevin painting the details. Being nature lovers ourselves, we appreciate their love of nature and their ability to bring a scene to life with lovely light and vivid colors.



Mike and I found the mid-century Italian toleware mirror at an antique show and fell in love with the pretty flowers and pair or birds — chipping paint and all!



I praise you, Lord, for art, which adds great joy to life.