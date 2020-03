Roosters

I never met a rooster I didn't like. Today as I cleaned the breakfast nook, I washed this one, the first vintage art glass rooster I ever purchased. I went on to purchase three more over the years, and I still keep my eyes open for possible additions. A rooster's bold, happy colors, self-important attitude; cocky strut; and raucous crowing make me smile — and shouldn't we all be as excited as a rooster to begin a new day?



I praise you, Lord, for creating roosters.