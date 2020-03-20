Kitchen Windowsill

I took Gracie out this morning in the rain, but the warm temperature made the job quite delightful! Bright yellow daffodils decorate the garden now, and it smells like spring. Once back inside, I enjoyed the cozy morning with a cup of hot coffee before diving into the day's tasks. Among other things, the 3-day task of spring cleaning the kitchen begins today.



Mike began working from home today due to the new coronavirus order in our state. Although he set things up in the den behind closed doors, I find my work more pleasant with him nearby!



I praise you, Lord, for the gift of tasks to tend to.