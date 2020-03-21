Previous
Daffy-down-dilly by janetb
317 / 365

Daffy-down-dilly

I found this daffodil face down in the mulch after it rained, so I snatched it to brighten the kitchen as I did my work; and brighten it did! It also caused me see what Cicely Mary Barker had to say about it in my treasured copy of The Complete Book of the Flower Fairies.

THE SONG OF THE DAFFODIL FAIRY
I'm everyone's darling: the blackbird and starling
Are shouting about me from blossoming boughs;
For I, the Lent Lily, the Daffy-down-dilly,
Have heard through the country the call to arouse.
The orchards are ringing with voices
a-singing
The praise of my petticoat, praise of my
gown;
The children are playing, and hark! they are saying
That Daffy-down-dilly is come up to town!

I praise you, Lord, for this daffodil — what joy this single flower added to my day!
21st March 2020

Janet B.

@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
