Dated

I kind of knew before I started cleaning the back staircase today that this basket would be my subject. The narrow back staircase, winding from its lowest point in the basement mudroom past the first floor, past the second floor, and all the way up to the attic, houses a few of my favorite things on its landings; but this basket stands out. The paper twist ribbon, quite popular in the 1980s, may make this basket look a bit dated; but it's actually even older than it looks — about 20 years older! It served as Mike's childhood Easter basket in the 60s and 70s before my mother-in-law Marie gave it to me and I transformed it into a pretty, country-style accessory. Country decorating was all the rage when we got married in 1983. I could pop off the messy hot glue and rid the basket of its faded, dated decor, but I don't have the heart to do it. I rather like its rich history!



I praise you, Lord, for this basket's happy history.