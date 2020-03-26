The Door

Seventeen rooms done leaves 6 more to do. It feels good to be getting the deep cleaning done. Today's beautiful weather meant I could open this door in the master bedroom as I worked; and with the upper porch just a step beyond, it took a bit of willpower to resist the rockers and stay on task! While I love so many things about this room, being able to open the door, step outside, and take in all the natural beauty may just be my favorite. Soon, we'll fall asleep to the sound of trilling American Toads at the pond below.



I praise you, Lord, for open door season.