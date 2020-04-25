Blue Spruce Park

Mike and I visited Blue Spruce Park again where wild birds sometimes eat from visitors' hands, and lucky us! Today, we fed Black-capped Chickadees and a White-breasted Nuthatch; and I find it hard to describe the thrill of feeling a wild bird's tiny feet clamp onto my outstretched hand as it chooses the perfect peanut from the pile I hold. I savor my moment to look into its wild yet trusting eyes before it zips off to a nearby branch to enjoy its meal.



The moment we arrived, Mike discovered two courting Eastern Towhees — "Drink your Teeeeea!" We went on to find quite a few species: Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, Tufted Titmouse, Brown Thrasher, Mallard, Canada Goose, Downy Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Red-Winged Blackbird, American Goldfinch, Eastern Bluebird, Carolina Wren, Blue Jay, American Robin — what a wonderful day!



In the midst of all the birdwatching, we found spring ephemerals, too: Blue Violet, Yellow Violet, Spring Beauty, Limestone Bittercress, Rue Anemone, Woodland Phlox, Purple Dead Nettle, Skunk Cabbage, Coltsfoot, Common Dandelion, and our first ever Trout Lily!



I praise you, Lord, for the beautiful spring day spent enjoying your amazing creations.