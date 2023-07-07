Previous
Brimstone by jesika2
Photo 645

Brimstone

chased off his snack bar by a passing Bee or Hoverfly
3 Hagges Wood-Meadow between York & Selby.
070723OM1070723
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Jesika

@jesika2
