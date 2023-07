Boy meets girl

I had seen what I believed to be a female Marbled White on MIllennium Fields, York, on Saturday. Today I KNOW there's a female along with 2 males.

2022 was the first year I'd seen this beautiful butterfly on this site, both female.

For about 8 days I've been chasing 2 males, now definitely there's the possibility of a colonly being established, the area is perfect for them.

Male black & white

Female brown & white

090723OM1090723