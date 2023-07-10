Previous
Big name, small insect by jesika2
Big name, small insect

LISTRODOMUS NYCTHEMERUS.
Sadly not one of the good guys.
Holly Blue butterfly is a boom and bust species.
In spring I had quite a few visit my jungle and apparantly laid eggs. I found 3 on Holly and 1 on Alder Buckthorn. I think I posted the eggs some time ago.
Despite bringing the tiny caterpillars inside as soon as I found them, I was too slow for the Holly laid larvae.
LN lays her eggs in first instar HB caterpillars which appear to develop normally - until eclosion and you get this wasp instead of a butterfly.
It's a normal life cycle. Numbers of LN will build up until there are not enough HB to support it. HB numbers will rise, LN will fall.
And just because my caterpillars have been unlucky, it doesn't mean ALL Holly Blue larvae have.
It's been a very interesting few weeks, seeing and photographing new subjects from the 0.6 X 0.3mm egg to this rather beautiful insect. 15 images stacked in camera.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

