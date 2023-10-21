Previous
Next
Emma by jesika2
Photo 691

Emma

Or more accurately, Emmelina Monodactyla. Lovely name and a surprisingly lovely moth. Didn't expect to see and evict it yesterday.
211023OM1221023
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise