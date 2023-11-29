Sign up
Photo 702
The fruit of the guitar tree
Didn't know we had Guitar trees in York, but obviously we do, growing beside the river Ouse.
011223OM1011223
60mm macro lens
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Milanie
ace
That matches my bike it the tree shot - Fun catch
December 1st, 2023
Linda Godwin
How very cool! fun fun
December 1st, 2023
