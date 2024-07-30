Sign up
I feel pretty, oh so pretty...
Female Common Darter happy to sit and pose indefinitely. I was equally happy to attempt to preserve her gorgeous image for posterity.
Millennium Fields York
300724OM1300724
f11 1/250 1250-ISO 200mm
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
1
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
778
photos
54
followers
30
following
213% complete
Linda Godwin
Oh, so much a great shot!
July 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
July 30th, 2024
