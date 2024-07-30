Previous
I feel pretty, oh so pretty... by jesika2
I feel pretty, oh so pretty...

Female Common Darter happy to sit and pose indefinitely. I was equally happy to attempt to preserve her gorgeous image for posterity.
Millennium Fields York
300724OM1300724
f11 1/250 1250-ISO 200mm
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Linda Godwin
Oh, so much a great shot!
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
July 30th, 2024  
