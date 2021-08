Bat Visitor

We've had my daughter and her family visiting from Maryland so I've had no time to be online so I am way behind. Someone must have left the door open at night again. We found this visitor between the screen and the window in our upstairs bathroom. We took off the screen and he flew to the shed roof. I adore bats and we have two bat houses on our deck but I wish they would stay out of our house.

