Previous
Next
Red Tailed Hawk Waiting by jgpittenger
Photo 3624

Red Tailed Hawk Waiting

Saw this on the way home and pulled over by the side of the road.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
What a great find!
February 21st, 2023  
Milanie ace
I use to spot (well, maybe it was Bill that did the spotting) so many hawks - but not I rarely see them.
February 22nd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Good spotting him/her
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise