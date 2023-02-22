Previous
Red Tailed Hawk by jgpittenger
Photo 3625

Red Tailed Hawk

Unfortunately I only had a landscape lens with me but I liked how he popped out from the white background despite it being SERIOUSLY cropped!
22nd February 2023

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
The serious cropping works really well...he's really beautiful against that sky and how the branches all accent his shape.
February 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
He looks great against the white.
February 22nd, 2023  
