Photo 3625
Red Tailed Hawk
Unfortunately I only had a landscape lens with me but I liked how he popped out from the white background despite it being SERIOUSLY cropped!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
bird
,
red tailed hawk
,
capemountainphoto
,
fern ridge reservoir
Granagringa
ace
The serious cropping works really well...he's really beautiful against that sky and how the branches all accent his shape.
February 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
He looks great against the white.
February 22nd, 2023
