Photo 3626
Plum Blossoms
I took this yesterday before we had now 5" of snow. I was stunned by its delicate beauty.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5790
photos
300
followers
112
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd February 2023 3:27pm
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
capemountainphoto
,
plum blossoms
MamaBec
ace
Beautiful detail and clarity.
February 23rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
February 23rd, 2023
