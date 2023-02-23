Previous
Plum Blossoms by jgpittenger
Photo 3626

Plum Blossoms

I took this yesterday before we had now 5" of snow. I was stunned by its delicate beauty.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

MamaBec ace
Beautiful detail and clarity.
February 23rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
February 23rd, 2023  
