Previous
Next
Fallen by jgpittenger
Photo 1852

Fallen

Not sure what these are but they are from Schreiner's iris gardens.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Peonies I say! Beautiful too.
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise