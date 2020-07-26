Previous
Red smoke tree by joansmor
Red smoke tree

I love smoke trees. There are a lot of the pinkish and purplish ones around but this is the first red one I have seen. And the red mailbox is the cherry on top.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Photo Details

Wendy ace
Wonderful shot and processing here, Joan! I love the way you have focused on the red mailbox that blends in so nicely with the smoke tree!
A FAV, BTW!
July 27th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Really attractive tree Never seen one myself
July 27th, 2020  
