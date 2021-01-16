Previous
Sunrise at the dam by joansmor
Photo 2610

Sunrise at the dam

I went to No One for sunrise this morning and then drove down to the town to get a coffee. Stopped at the dam and took a couple of last photos.

I got great news yesterday - I am negative. No Covid - at least not yet.
Joan Robillard

Kathryn ace
Beautiful shot!
January 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured - what a lovely sky. And, YAY, so glad to hear the good news - continue to stay safe ♥
January 19th, 2021  
