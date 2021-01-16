Sign up
Photo 2610
Sunrise at the dam
I went to No One for sunrise this morning and then drove down to the town to get a coffee. Stopped at the dam and took a couple of last photos.
I got great news yesterday - I am negative. No Covid - at least not yet.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3081
photos
177
followers
79
following
715% complete
View this month »
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th January 2021 7:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dam
,
mills
,
mousam
Kathryn
ace
Beautiful shot!
January 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured - what a lovely sky. And, YAY, so glad to hear the good news - continue to stay safe ♥
January 19th, 2021
